Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court Tuesday adjourn the hearing of a criminal case facing communication volunteers with the Opposition Chadema to October 31.

Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage adjourned the case following prosecution’s request to amend the charge so as to exclude one accused Jose Nimi who is now dead.

Nimi, an Angolan national, was among eight communication volunteers with the Opposition Chadema charged with publishing inaccurate results of last year’s Presidential election.

The case was brought forth for preliminary hearing after completion of investigations.

However, State Attorney Ester Martin asked the court to allow them to amend the charge sheet in order to exclude the deceased.

Magistrate Mwijage agreed and adjourned the case to October 31.

The other accused in the case are Mr Mashinda Mtei, Mr Julius Mwita, Mr Frederick Fussi, Mr Julius Matei, Mr Meshack Mlawa, Mr Anisa Rulanyaga and Mr Kim Hyunwook.

They were arraigned on October 27 last year, charged with three counts including that of publication of in accurate information regarding to last year’s presidential election results.

The accused allegedly on diverse dates between October 25 and 26, 2015 at different locations within the City of Dar es Salaam, published through an online National Election Management System titled “M4C Election Results Management System” and other social media titled “Facebook and Twitter”.

They alleged to have published inaccurate and unverified data concerning election 2015 results with intent to mislead the public on then ongoing release of the election results by the National Elections Commissions.

In the second count facing two foreigners, Mr Matei and Mr Hyunwook, it was alleged that the accused being a Kenyan and Korean respectively were found at King D Hotel in Kinondoni, Collecting and publishing presidential results without valid work permit.

Mr Matei was also separately charged with engaging in business without permit.

Prosecution alleged that, on October 26 last year within the city, the accused engaged in business activities for and on behalf of Wanama Saccos without permit.