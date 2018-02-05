Court set for hearing case facing Iringa mayor

By Geofrey Nyang'oro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. A case facing Iringa Urban mayor, Mr Alex Kimbe (Chadema) is due to start on Monday, February 5, at the Iringa Resident Magistrate Court.

The case, which is brought for hearing, comes after the prosecution told the court last week that investigation on intimidation to kill by using a pistol facing the opposition councillor was complete.

In the case number 189 of 2017, Mr Kimbe is accused of threatening to kill Mr Alfonce Muyinga, a CCM youth wing (UVCCM) secretary in Iringa Urban District.