Monday, February 5, 2018

Court set for hearing case facing Iringa mayor

 

In Summary

The case, which is brought for hearing, comes after the prosecution told the court last week that investigation on intimidation to kill by using a pistol facing the opposition councillor was complete.

Advertisement
By Geofrey Nyang'oro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. A case facing Iringa Urban mayor, Mr Alex Kimbe (Chadema) is due to start on Monday, February 5, at the Iringa Resident Magistrate Court.

The case, which is brought for hearing, comes after the prosecution told the court last week that investigation on intimidation to kill by using a pistol facing the opposition councillor was complete.

In the case number 189 of 2017, Mr Kimbe is accused of threatening to kill Mr Alfonce Muyinga, a CCM youth wing (UVCCM) secretary in Iringa Urban District.

It was alleged before the court that on November 26, last year, at Kitwiru Ward in the municipality during the councillorship by-election, Mr Kimbe threatened to kill Mr Muyinga using his revolver, an act which contravened the 89 (2) of penal code.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Leaders, hundreds pay last respects to veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru

Government leaders, ministers, politicians – from both CCM and the main opposition, Chadema - and

Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata improving, says JKCI

Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata are doing well at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI)

  • News
    Kingunge, JPM held lengthy discussions at Muhimbili  
  • News
    Lesotho delegation visits Tanzania to study road maintenance  
  • News
    New AG acquires legislator’s status  
  • News
    BoT: Economic growth is not about filling money into people’s pockets  