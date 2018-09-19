Court sets free Bongo flava artiste

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. A Resident Magistrate’s Court in Kigoma has freed Mwanga North councillor Crayton Revocatus, who is also a famous Bongo flava artiste.

Mr Revocatus, popularly known as Baba Levo, is a councillor on an ACT-Wazalendo ticket.

He was facing three counts including that of assaulting Msufini Dispensary nurse Christina Gervas, causing chaos and uttering abusive language against the nurse.

He was accused of having committed the offences on April 12, this year, at noon at the dispensary.

Delivering the ruling today, September 19, magistrate in charge Flora Mtalania said the court had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offences and therefore acquitted him.

The magistrate said after going through evidence given in court by both parties, the court failed to prove all three charges that Mr Revocatus was facing.

However, the plaintiff has the right to appeal within 10 days if she is dissatisfied with the ruling.

Earlier, speaking before the ruling, state attorney Raymond Kimbe told the court that they were ready for the court ruling.