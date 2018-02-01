Thursday, February 1, 2018

Court staff urged on computing studies to speed up cases

 The call was made on Wednesday by the Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Dr Steven Kebwe, during the climax of the celebrations of the country’s Law Day held at the regional level at the grounds of the Resident Magistrate’s Court in Morogoro Region, whereby various judiciary stakeholders were in attendance.

By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Court staff have been called upon to take up various computing courses so they could use effectively Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the execution of their duties and instead they should stop working unfashionably that delayed justice.
In the celebrations, the theme had been "the use of ICT in doing justice at the convenient time and observing ethics.''
Dr Kebwe explained that the use of ICT could minimize inconveniences and people’s complaints caused by the old fashioned technology, particularly on case recordings, printing of copies of case rulings and case openings.
Earlier, giving a report on the performance of the Resident Magistrate’s Court, the Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Ms Joyce Mkoi, said many primary courts were lacking electricity hence forcing staff of such courts to go to district courts to print copies of case rulings, case proceedings and various court documents.
 Ms Mkoi explained that the use of ICT in courts would facilitate payments of various fines including cementing the relation between courts and members of the public since justice would be done at the convenient time.

