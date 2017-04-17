Monday, April 17, 2017

Court throws out case on EAC Treaty

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has dismissed a case filed before it by a Tanzanian on alleged discrepancies on the Treaty that established the Community.

Mr Steven Deniss had alleged that the provisions of Article 30 (2) of the East African Community (EAC) Treaty of two month limitation period for filing a matter before the regional court was too restrictive and discriminatory. 

The applicant further calleged that the provision doesn’t provide ample time for obtaining legal assistance, conducting legal research, documentation of the evidence and securing witnesses expected of a reference before the Court.

This, he alleged, denied him and other citizens of the EAC partner states access to justice which is contrary to the fundamental and operational principles of the Treaty as set out in Articles 6 (d) and 7 (1) (a).

The case was filed against the Attorneys General of Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and the secretary general of EAC at the First Instance Division of the Court.  Mr Dennis also alleged that the process by which Article 30 (2) of the Treaty was introduced was illegal and that the sixth Respondent had failed in its duty to advice the partner states to rectify it.

Equally, the first to fifth respondent—Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda—have failed to cure the illegality in their responsibility to ensure that the objectives of the Treaty are achieved.

But in its judgement, the Court said it has the jurisdiction to determine the legality of Article 30 (2) of the Treaty, insisting that the generalized invocation of Article 71 of the Treaty and imputation of failure by the EAC secretary general in his mandate is a misguided approach to litigation. Regarding the alternative prayers for orders to effect an amendment to Article 30 (2) of the Treaty for a two month limitation period be increased to six months, the Court said it has no jurisdiction to effect such changes.

