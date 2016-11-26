Court to rule on Gwajima’s case

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court will next week give a ruling on whether the leader of the Glory of Christ Tanzania Church, Bishop Josephat Gwajima, and three others, have a case to answer or not in a criminal case related to possession of a firearm.

In the case, Bishop Gwajima is charged along with his security guard and assistants George Mzava, Yeconia Bihagaze and Godfrey Milulu. Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha reached the decision on Thursday after the prosecution closed their case after calling six witnesses.

In the case, the Bishop is separately charged with one count of failure to keep in safe custody a firearm and ammunitions while in another count he is charged alongside his co-accused with illegal possession of the firearm.

It is alleged that between March 27 and 29, last year, in Dar es Salaam, the Bishop, being a licensed person to possess a pistol and its three rounds of ammunition and 17 shotgun bullets, he left the firearm and the ammunitions to other people who are not unauthorised.