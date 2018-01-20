Crackdown on gaming challenged

By NMG

Nairobi. A lawyer has accused the government of ignoring a directive issued by the High Court restraining State agencies from interfering with betting and gaming slot machines.

In a judicial application, lawyer Muhoho Gichimu told Nyeri Resident Magistrate Irene Muthee on Friday that the ongoing crackdown and confiscation of gaming slot machines is illegal. He indicated that the exercise, which was ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, is unlawful and in contravention of orders dated December 28, 2017 issued by Justice John Mativo of Milimani High Court.

Justice Mativo, Mr Gichimu indicated, stopped the arrests of the gamblers and confiscating of slot machines pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by stakeholders in the multi-billion shilling betting industry.