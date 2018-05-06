Crowd to pray at site of school bus crash

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Shortly before noon on May 6 last year, the Marera hill descent near Karatu was a horror site.

Thirty-two pupils and three school members of the staff died when a minibus plunged into a roadside valley.

As the bodies of the innocent young learners from the Lucky Vincent School were being pulled out, scores of people rushed to the scene to offer some help though horrified by the tragedy.

Today, exactly a year after the road disaster, a similar crowd will be at the same site for a special prayers by all religious denominations to mark the terrible event which has once again put on spotlight the safety of school transport.

“The mass has been organized by faithful from different religions and would take place at the same spot where the innocent pupils perished”, said the Karatu District Commissioner Theresia Mahongo.

She told The Citizen on phone call late yesterday that she was not aware if there would be national or regional leaders,insisting the prayers have been organized because the Karatu people were still traumatized by the disaster.

During the horrific accident, 32 pupils, two of their teachers and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost their lives when the minimus, a Coaster with registration number T 781 BYS, veered off the road when descending a hill towards Karatu, its desination.

Only three, all Standard Seven pupils of the Lucky Vincent primary school, survived, albeit with serious injuries and had to be airlifted to the US for specialized treatment. The DC said a special monument has been constructed at the site where the mass will take place this afternoon and expected to attract hundreds of people.

It could not be immediately known if some parents or relatives who lost their loved ones would be in attendance at the site today, a few kilometres from Karatu on the road to Arusha. To avert such disasters, several road humps have been constructed along the road descending to Karatu as are sign boards to warn motorists.

However, Ms Mahongo said bigger signboards are still needed to caution the motorists and other road users of the dangerous zones on the road.

“You probably know, the entire Karatu district is hilly. We need huge signboards on roads traversing the mountainous areas”, she told this newspaper.

Other measures taken, according to officials of the Tanzania National Road Agency (Tanroads) include putting other safety warnings along the Makuyuni-Karatu highway and other roads in the region.