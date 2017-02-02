Cry for Z’bar to borrow directly

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The battle lines were drawn in the Parliament yesterday on the manner in which the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar can acquire foreign loans with the opposition camp criticizing the proposed structure by the government.

As part of the Written Laws, Miscellaneous Amendments (No.4) Bill, 2016 the government through the office of Attorney General (AG) is suggesting for amendment of the Government Loans, Guarantees and Grants act to have its Section 12 read as follows, “Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar may borrow money under on-lending arrangement from the loan that has been secured by the (Union ) Government under this Act.”

Under the proposed structure, AG George Masaju told the House that the Union Government will acquire the loans for Zanzibar and the latter will pay back the former which will take the funds to the lender. “Before borrowing on behalf of Zanzibar the Union Government will first check if the debt is sustainable and can be paid back. The rationale for the amendment is to put in place a legal framework that will ensure that the government can access loans and they are paid back according to the contacts,” AG Masaju told the parliament.

That, however, didn’t auger well with the opposition camp and its Chief Whip Tundu Lissu (Singida East-Chadema) who said the amendment would become another contentious Union matter, “this new arrangement will technically make Tanzania Mainland the lender and Zanzibar the borrower, the story is not going to end well. The Mainland will be calling the shots and Zanzibar will have to be submissive.”

Mr Lissu’s argument was echoed by Juma Kombo Hamad (Wingwi-CUF) who said Zanzibar government would now be officially reduced to local government status, “Why Zanzibar has to continue begging to the Mainland more than fifty years of the Union, this is, indeed, an insult to our union and we should be ashamed.”

He said already the proposed constitution had resolved the matter by granting Zanzibar an autonomy to seek foreign loans on its own, “even if there’s no political will of adopting the proposed constitution then the best move was to copy the sections which solved this matter and not backtracking.”

For his part, Joseph Hasunga (Vwawa-CCM) said the amendments are welcomed and there’s no way Zanzibar is going to be shortchanged.

“Financial issues, including foreign loans are constitutional matters and are supposed to be handled under the supervision of the Union Government. Under the proposed structure, Zanzibar will continue to access loans, but before receiving them the commitment of paying back must be established, so what is bad with that,” he asked.

The Bill which is going to amend six other laws including the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board Act to allow diploma students to receive loans was expected to be passed yesterday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the House passed the Legal Aid Bill, 2016 which is intended to extend legal services to indigent people free of charge in both civil and criminal cases. Some MPs, including Ali Saleh (Malindi-CUF) and Adadi Rajab (Muheza-CCM) welcomed the bill but however raised their concern whether that once operational, the bill would not open the floodgate of cases and asked if the government would be capable of footing required funds to execute legal aid services across the country.

For his part, Mr Victor Mwambalaswa, (Lupa-CCM) said he was ready to assist paralegals in his constituency by providing them with motorcycles to reach and represent more indigent people.