Cuba offers to boost health sector

Dar es Salaam. As the government is set to launch a biotechnology plant for manufacturing products that kill mosquito larvae by the end of this year, the government will construct a pharmaceutical company to reduce the importation cost.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed that during a press briefing following the official visit of Cuba Vice President, Salvador Mesa.

Mr Mesa who was expected to leave on Monday ended his three-day visit to Tanzania where he agreed to improve the health sector.

Earlier on Mr Mesa had a brief conversation with President John Magufuli.

The Vice President said that Cuba has a well-established health sector and has agreed to extend their support including training local health experts.

She said at least 24 Cuban medical doctors are serving in various public hospitals in Tanzania both on the Mainland and in Zanzibar.

Mr Mesa has urged Tanzania to continue support Cuba’s effort to end financial and economic blockades from the US.