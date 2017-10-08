Cuba seeks world support to have sanctions lifted

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Cuba has pleaded for the World support on the efforts to have economic sanctions imposed by the United States lifted.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba in Tanzania, Prof Lucas Domingo Hernandez Polledo, said on October 7 during the commemoration of 50 years of the murder of the revolutionary leader, Ernesto "Che" Guevara, that his country will continue tolerating the hard times it goes through and praised Tanzania by being one of the country which is at the frontline voicing out to have the embargo lifted.

“The profound effect of the blockade is that it threatens world states which are willing to do business with Cuba something which affects its people severely,” said Ambassador Polledo.

“(President Donald) Trump tries to strengthen the blockade on economy something which is against the wish of many world states,” he noted.

On October 7 this year, the world marked 50 years since the murder of Che Guevara who died in guerilla warfare on October 9, 1967 in La Higuera, Bolivia.

In order to put his records clear and popular, the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba decided to organise a minor remembrance function which took place at the Ambassador’s residence in Masaki.

The functions drew attendance from academicians, historians, members of the Cuban community in the country, politicians, members of the Tanzania and Cuba Friendship Committee and professionals who studies in Cuba.

The function also witnessed the planting of a tree in remembrance of the revolutionary at the ambassador residence’s courtyard.

“Che taught us one major lesson that the fight against imperialism. Had he been alive today, he would have been doing the same thing and it’s upon us to it on his behalf,” he said.

Among the politicians who took part in the commemoration was the Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Zitto Kabwe, who said though Che was murdered half a century ago, his ideas and thoughts were still alive.

“Che was an important figure for the people of developing countries like ours and that the message that this commemoration sends is that people should keep up the fight as economic freedom of the people is yet to be realized,” said Mr Kabwe on the sideline of the function.

However, Mr Kabwe said that most Tanzanians are not living in the Che’s ideas saying that most of them don’t know him and that more need to be done to make sure that his ideas popular to young generation.

For example, in their efforts to make him known to the current and coming generation, they in Kigoma have decided to name a street after Che’s name.

“A huge percentage of our people are below thirty of age, most of them don’t remembers the discussions and lectures of Che on liberation.”

For his part, the Secretary of the Tanzania and Cuba Friendship Committee, Mr Salim Bukuku, cautioned youths against hypocrisy and urged them to be true to themselves as those are main perquisites in preserving Che’s lessons on the war against imperialism.