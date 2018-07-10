Cuf sacks three councillors in Tanga

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi @dkamagi@tz.national media.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civil United Front (CUF) has expelled its three civil leaders in Tanga city council as reported by a faction led by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

Those expelled are Rashid Jumbe (Kwanzige ward) who was also the chairman of CUF in Tanga district and special seats Councillors Fatma Hamza and Halima Mbwana.

The party’s chairman of an interim leadership committee Mr Julius Mtatiro confirmed they had received this information to the effect that the three, an elected civic leader and two nominated ones have been removed from the party.

Mr Mtatiro is heading a faction of CUF loyal to the party’s secretary general Seif Shariff Hamad who is embroiled in a leadership row with Prof Lipumba, the previously party chairman.

The letter was written by party’s acting secretary general Magdalena Ms Sakaya accusing the three of blocking attempts by the party to field candidates in the impending by-election in early August in favour of Chadema.

“Prof Lipumba and Sakaya are being used by CCM to weaken CUF and smoothen their way ahead of the 2020 General Election,” said Mr Mtatiro on his social media account yesterday.

For her part, Ms Sakaya said all required procedures were taken before the decision was reached.