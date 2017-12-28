DC declares cashews to be Mpwapwa’s staple crop

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz hchidawali@mwananchi.co.tz

Mpwapwa. The new farming season has been launched in Mpwapwa District and the district commissioner (DC), Mr Jabir Shekimweri, has declared cashew nuts to be the district’s main crop.

Mr Shekimweri, who on Wednesday visited Idilo, Gulwe, Gingiti, Iyenge and Ikuyu villages, witnessed a good response from cashew nut farmers.

The DC said cashew nuts had been declared to be the main crop of Mpwapwa residents after a pilot project on the crop showed good results in terms of growth and sales. He called upon the residents to set aside part of their land for the cultivation of the crop and said seedlings would be provided for free.

During his visit, Mr Shekimweri was accompanied by members of the district defence and security committee together with Mr Joseph Tembo, the commander of Mpwapwa Prison, the main producer of cashew nut seedlings.

Speaking at Idilo Village in Mazae Ward, Mr Shekimweri said it was a must for Mpwapwa residents to grow cashew nuts that would make them get out of poverty and increase their incomes after lagging behind for so long.

“One acre of cashew nuts may earn a farmer at least Sh4 million in three years. So, for some of you, who are the beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) programme, you need to invest your money in cashew nut farming. For instance, two acres of cashew nuts may earn you Sh8 million in three years. So, what else do you want my brothers and sisters?” queried Mr Shekimweri.

For his part, Mr Tembo said Mpwapwa Prison intended to produce many cashew nut seedlings and by now, they had produced 350,000 seedlings, which they were distributing for free to Tanzanians.