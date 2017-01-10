DC orders arrest of 30 traders, officials

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Newala District Commissioner Aziza Mangosongo ordered last weekend the arrest of over 30 traders and local government officials who defied the government directive to conduct a clean up operation on Saturday.

After the traders were detained for about four hours, the DC ordered them to work in farms at Mtangalanga and Navanga areas as punishment.

Speaking to The Citizen one of them who preferred anonymity, said they were arrested on December 31.

“We participated in the cleanness exercise from 7am to 10am, but the DC came around 10:30 and ordered the police to arrest us,” said he.

Efforts to reach the DC for comment proved futile.

However, Newala district executive director Musa Chimae confirmed the incident.

“It is true that some people were arrested after they defied the government directive to participate in general cleanness on Saturdays,” said the DED.