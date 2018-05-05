DC re-counts how her life was saved by midwives

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Morogoro District Commissioner (DC) Regina Chonjo on Saturday, May 5, shared her experience of how midwives saved her life and that of her baby during her first pregnancy.

She said the incident that happened 29 years ago remained vivid in her mind.

“I attended clinic 29 years ago and was later allowed to go home by the doctors. However, a midwife decided to keep me at the hospital, only to be diagnosed with various complications. Later, doctors resolved that I should undergo an operation to save my life and that of my baby,’’ she recalled.

Ms Chonjo narrated her ordeal as she joined midwives at the Sabasaba Grounds in Morogoro during celebrations of the International Midwifes Day.

Midwives asked her to stay at the hospital after realising that she was in danger.

“My first born is now 29 years old and an expert in computer science. I salute all midwives in the country and all over the world,” said the DC.

She said though efforts have been made to reduce maternal and child mortality, long-term solutions were still needed.

She suggested that residential houses should be built to enable midwives live closer to health facilities because at times they are blamed for arriving late for work when mothers or newborns die at the dispensaries, health centres and hospitals.