DC storms warehouse to seize expired foods

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ubungo District Commissioner Humphrey Polepole has ordered closure of two warehouses owned by Ako Catering Services Limited and Masly General Enterprises Limited after they were allegedly found to store expired meat and fish.

Mr Polepole, accompanied by officials from the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority, stormed the warehouses on Saturday after receiving information alleging that the companies were repackaging and relabeling expired foodstuffs imported from Spain and Denmark. “We are told there is pork here imported last year with expiring date between August 18 and August 25, this year, but it is still in the warehouse’s refrigerators,” he said.