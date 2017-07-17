DC vows to take stern action against Hanang embezzlers

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Katesh. An audit report on local government authorities in Manyara region has revealed that Sh508 million belonging to the Hanang District Council was not accounted for between 2012 and 2015.

A recent session of the district council was told that the money may have been misused or embezzled by senior officials who served in the local authority during that period.

The alleged loss has once again prevented Hanang from getting a clean audited report for the third consecutive year compared to six other local authorities in Manyara Region.

The six other local councils are Mbulu Rural, Mbulu Urban, Simanjiro, Babati Urban, Kiteto and Babati Rural.

The money is believed to have been misused or embezzled during the 2012/2013, 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 fiscal years.

The meeting nearly turned stormy when some councillors claimed that the responsible government authorities had failed to bring to book the past officials, who are alleged of misuse or embezzlement of the funds.

However, the District Commissioner Ms Sarah Msafiri assured them that she would have no mercy on those found to be behind the loss of the tax payers’ money, which was allocated for development projects.

“Once I get a list of those said to be responsible, I will act on this issue and take the names of the suspects to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB),” she vowed.

Ms Msafiri said the fifth phase government has repeatedly stressed that it would not condone corrupt and inept public officials and urged those with details on the suspected officials to forward their names to her soon for action.