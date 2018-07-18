DCs, councillors advised on leadership ethics, oath

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Commissioner of the Ethics Secretariat, Judge (rtrd) Harold Nsekela, has counselled newly appointed district commissioners, heads of departments and councillors to avoid the allure of engaging in undertakings that conflict with their key responsibilities.

Mr Nsekela said this yesterday when he held talks with the officials.

He said conflict of interest, which refers to a situation where a public official or fiduciary who, contrary to the obligation and absolute duty to act for the benefit of the public or a designated individual, exploits the relationship for personal benefits, typically pecuniary, was a common challenge to new leaders.

At the leader’s seminar yesterday, Judge Nsekela said it was important for the leaders to avoid such situation and apply the rule of law in their decision making by serving the public in an equality manner.

“Conflict of interest for any leader is a source of breaking laws and denying people of their rights,” he said.

For his part, Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Hapi, who attended the seminar, said it should be a culture to remind the leaders about proper ethical path in their leadership.

“Leadership is a life time commitment, because it affects public lives in the long run. So, it’s also essential for us to always take in account public interest before our own,” commented Mr Hapi.

Sarang’a councillor Yusuf Mdoe said there were leaders who found themselves having breached the code of ethics without knowing it, hence, such seminars may help in reminding them of their duties and responsibilities as leaders.