DED gives Sh7 mil for classroom construction

By Joseph Lyimo TheCitizenTz jlyimo@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbulu. The Mbulu District Council Executive Director in Manyara Region, Mr Hudson Kamoga, has handed over a Sh7 million cheque to the construction committee of Umbur Primary School in Maesieda Ward for completing construction of a classroom in which pupils were studying without a roof.

Handing over the cheque on Wednesday, Mr Kamoga said that he was surprised a few days ago when he visited the school and found the pupils studying in an unroofed classroom and shivering with cold.

Following the situation, he said that he managed to find sponsors, who helped him as his council was lacking cash to solve the matter.

He added that he visited a certain place, where he saw residents walking long distances in search of water, saying the cash he got from the stakeholders was Sh10 million.

Of the money, he said he decided Sh7 million to be spent on completing the construction of the classroom and Sh3 million for helping to start the process of accessing water in the area.

Mr Kamoga explained that the fifth phase government of President John Pombe Magufuli dropped school fees and other contributions to ensure all pupils and students were studying without any excuses.

However, he called upon the Maesieda Ward Leadership to ensure the cash was well spent as intended so as to build trust to the stakeholders.