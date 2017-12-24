DEDs ordered to identify idle land

Arusha. District executive commissioners in the Northern Zone have been directed to identify all undeveloped farms and plots so that procedures would be followed to ensure they are handed back to the relevant authorities.

The directive is according to assistant commissioner for lands in the Northern Zone, Mr Thadeus Riziki, who said the move would help to reduce disputes over land, especially in rural areas.

He made the statement on Thursday shortly after handing over title deed to seven villages in Monduli District, in a project that was supported by a non-governmental organisation known as Ujamaa Community Resource Team (UCRT).

He also reminded local administrators to be active on reducing land-related disputes in their areas of jurisdiction.