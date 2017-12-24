Sunday, December 24, 2017

DEDs ordered to identify idle land

Advertisement

Arusha. District executive commissioners in the Northern Zone have been directed to identify all undeveloped farms and plots so that procedures would be followed to ensure they are handed back to the relevant authorities.

The directive is according to assistant commissioner for lands in the Northern Zone, Mr Thadeus Riziki, who said the move would help to reduce disputes over land, especially in rural areas.

He made the statement on Thursday shortly after handing over title deed to seven villages in Monduli District, in a project that was supported by a non-governmental organisation known as Ujamaa Community Resource Team (UCRT).

He also reminded local administrators to be active on reducing land-related disputes in their areas of jurisdiction.

“There are many plots that haven’t been developed, it’s your task to identify and address the matter accordingly,” he said. (The Citizen Reporter)

advertisement

In The Headlines

Death toll in boat accident reaches 19

Six more bodies of passengers who drowned in Lake Tanganyika after two boats collided at Msihezi

Zanzibar to spend Sh1.2bn on revolution day

The government of Zanzibar has revealed that it would spend over Sh1.2 billion for the 54th

  • News
    Over 1,000 candidates to miss out on first selection to join Form I in Babati, Hanang’ districts  
  • News
    Rice prices remain flat on Christmas day  
  • News
    Contractor given ultimatum to complete port construction  
  • News
    Simiyu farmers now seek help from extension officers  