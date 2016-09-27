DRC hands over 300 South Sudanese refugees to Uganda

Koboko. Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Friday handed over more than 300 South Sudanese Refugees to Uganda and United Nation’s High Commission for Refugees representatives.

The South Sudanese had sought refuge in DR Congo but due to lack of resources and poor systems of governance, the authorities decided to hand them over to Uganda government.

Mr Isaac Bakata one of the refugees says the situation on DRC was not favorable hence they requested to be handed over to Uganda.

“We took over one week on the road to arrive in Democratic Republic of Congo. But because there are no facilities and resources in the DRC, we requested the authorities to bring us to Uganda. We could not continue living without food, shelter, clothing and medicines,” Mr Bakata said.

While receiving the refugees at Odumani Township in Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr Hassan Nginya, cautioned the South Sudanese refugees to follow the policies, rules and laws of Uganda. He said the humanitarian agencies should provide the people with food, water and medicines because they walked long distances and stayed hungry for days.

The Resident District Commissioner for Koboko, Ms Elizabeth Ayume, says the refugees should leave the disagreements they had in South Sudan. “Once you are in Uganda, we shall not entertain any divisionism. Leave out the conflicts of tribe and be in peace with one another,” Ms Ayume said.

Mr Kialbek Temishev, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Emergency Response Team Member, said the refugees would be hosted at Kuluba reception centre. He said the DR Congo officials saved the lives of many especially children by handing them over to Uganda.

Last week a team of Parliamentarians visited Koboko district to see the situation of the South Sudanese Refugees in the district.