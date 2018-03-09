Dangote named the richiest person in the continent

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nigerian cement tycoon Aliko Dangote - who is now opening new factories across East, West and Central Africa - is among only eight Africans who made it to this year’s Forbes Magazine wealth list.

The announcement ranked Mr Dangote, Saudi-Ethiopian businessman Mohammed Al-Amoudi, Nigerian Mike Adenuga, Angolan Isabel dos Santos and South African Patrice Motsepe as the richest individuals on the continent.

Along with Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa - whose Pay TV company Kwese is battling MultiChoice for sports viewership eyeballs in Kenya - Nigeria's Folorunsho Alakija and good governance proponent Sudanese-British national Mohamed Ibrahim, the eight are the only Africans who made it to the 2018 list of the world's top 2,043 billionaires.

Vast businesses

Mr Dangote, with vast interests in cement, sugar and flour milling across Africa, is reportedly worth Sh1.41 trillion ($14.1 billion) while Mr Adenuga’s interests in oil and telecoms placed his worth at Sh530 billion ($5.3 billion).

Mr Al-Almoudi, known for his active involvement in multi-billion dollar construction projects, is said to be worth Sh840 billion( $8.4 billion) while Mr Masiyiwa with interests in telecoms and media enjoys access to a Sh189 billion ($1.39 billion) fortune.

Daughter to former Angolan ruler Eduardo dos Santos, Ms Dos Santos served as the chairperson of the State-owned oil company until recently, retains her title of Africa’s richest woman with an estimated net worth Sh260 billion ($2.6 billion).

Ms Alakija, who once worked as a secretary in a Nigerian bank in the 70s before flying to England to study fashion design, is Africa's second richest woman with a net worth of about Sh170 billion($1.7 billion).