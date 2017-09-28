Thursday, September 28, 2017

Danish ambassador vows to continue investing in Tanzania

 

In Summary

Speaking at the re-launch of Marie Stopes Tanzania (MST) at a newly refurbished hospital in Mwenge in the city, he assured that his office would continue supporting the government to address various socio-economic issues through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

Advertisement
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3

Dar es Salaam. Danish Ambassador to Tanzania Einar Jensen has said his government will continue investing in the country to support key projects such as health, education and poverty eradication.

Speaking at the re-launch of Marie Stopes Tanzania (MST) at a newly refurbished hospital in Mwenge in the city, he assured that his office would continue supporting the government to address various socio-economic issues through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

“We will continue investing in communities to complement the government’s efforts to achieve its desired middle income economy status vision,” he said.

He also commended MST for complementing the government’s efforts to implement the fourth health sector strategic plan (2015-2020) to ensure all citizens had access to quality health services at affordable costs.

The refurbishment of the hospital has been a fruitful product of exciting collaborative efforts between MST and development partners, including Embassy of Denmark thereby making the hospital a one-stop health facility for family planning and sexual reproductive health services.

Meanwhile, Mr Jensen also launched the MST Contact (Call) Centre along with a toll free customer care number that will give members of the public an opportunity to inquire about MST services at no cost.

For his part, MST Country Director Anil Tambay said he was optimistic that the renovation of the hospital would enhance healthcare service delivery at the hospital.

Amongst other things, MST also provides sexual reproductive health services covering all regions in Tanzania through mobile family planning outreach services.

The hospital has also launched a three-day free health screening event. It offers free screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, HIV/Aids, cervical cancer and provision of family planning services.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Msingwa, two other people arraigned for uttering insults, threatening to kill Chadema defector

Iringa Urban Peter Msigwa and two other accused were on Thursday September 28 arraigned, facing

Govt fails to shade light on suspected Lissu's attackers

Tanzania’s Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday September 28 failed to explain how

  • News
    Go for marketable skills, Tanzania advised  
  • News
    Tanzania government breaks silence on dumped human bodies in its territory  
  • News
    Musoma government woos investors to Mara  