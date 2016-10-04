Dar, Kinshasa sign MoU over Lake Tanganyika oil exploration

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@yahoo.com

Dar es Salaam. The governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Tuesday sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pave the way for joint oil and gas exploration in and along Lake Tanganyika.

The MoU was signed by DRC Petroleum and Gas minister Ngoy Mukena and Tanzania’s Energy and Minerals minister Prof Sospeter Muhongo at State House. President John Magufuli and his DRC counterpart Joseph Kabila were present to witness the event.

“We have already discovered oil in the western parts of Lake Albert, and there’s a great possibility that there’s also oil in Lake Tanganyika, therefore, joint exploration is the way to go for mutual benefits,” said President Kabila.

For his part, President Magufuli said the MoU was another milestone in the bilateral ties between the two countries insisting that it is through such deals that African countries can tap and make use of their economic potentials.