Dar City set to lose control of Uda cash

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationalmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam City Council (DCC) is now staring at the prospect of losing control of the Sh5.8 billion paid by Simon Group in the controversial purchase of a 51 per cent stake in Usafiri Dar es Salaam (Uda).

A meeting by the opposition Chadema-led Council on Friday ended with no agreement on how the money should be used.

This leaves the City Fathers with only 48 hours to come up with an expenditure plan, or risk losing control of the billions of shillings to the Ministry of Regional Administration and Local Government.

At the launch of the Dar Rapid Transit (Dart) last Wednesday, President John Magufuli gave the Dar es Salaam City Council five days to determine how they were going to use the money. He said the government would hand it over to the ministry if there was no decision within the deadline.

But yesterday, the Dar es Salaam City Mayor, Mr Charles Mwita, told The Citizen that they failed to reach an agreement during the Friday meeting because some “important people” were absent.

“It is not wise to make a decision on such an important issue without involving all the people,” he said, “As you are aware, a lot of the DCC members, such as MPs, are not around… therefore, we cannot make decision with councillors only.”

The meeting turned chaotic with some hardliners within Chadema digging in and not wanting to have anything to do with the money the opposition says was “ill-gotten” in the shady deal between the City Council and Simon Group.

Some counsellors insist that the sale of Uda shares was unprocedural. However, it turns out that some Chadema members in the DCC are willing to compromise.

Though he admitted that the meeting was a difficult one, the Mayor said the failure to reach an agreement did not arise from any misunderstanding among Chadema members.

He said since yesterday, his office was communicating with municipal executive directors, mayors and MPs to arrange a new date to finalise the matter.

Mr Mwita noted that the Council needed more time to conclude the matter with the participation of all eligible members. Some MPs are currently engaged in parliamentary committee meetings in Dodoma.

“On this ground, I will ask the Head of State to extend the deadline,” he explained.

Reached for comment yesterday, Regional Administration and Local Government minister George Simbachawene said he was still waiting for a report from DCC on what had been agreed on.

“I know that they met on Friday to discuss the matter, but again they failed to decide,” he said. “Because the five days given by the President are not up, I am still waiting for their report. In case they fail to agree up to the deadline, I will report back to the President, and wait for further instructions.”

The minister said the deadline had not changed. “We have two more days left. Let’s wait and see what happens,” he said.

He urged the DCC not to allow political meddling in matters that were aimed at bettering the lives of Dar es Salaam residents.

The five-day ultimatum by President Magufuli was a response to a report by Mr Simbachawene, who said the money that Simon Group had paid since March, last year, was still idle because the three municipal councils of Ilala, Temeke and Kinondoni were yet to decide on its usage.

The President told the DCC that he and Mr Simbachawene would decide on their behalf should they not come up with a plan.