Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has hit back at ministers and other prominent figures who have criticised his campaign against “irresponsible parents”.

“Although they say that I’m disregarding the privacy of those involved and raising legal controversies, I really don’t care…I’m ready to be jailed for defending the rights of children,” Mr Makonda said during when opening a new hospital in Chanika, Dar es Salaam, on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

He charged that some of those opposed to his campaign had walked out on their children.

“If you want privacy, take care of your children,” he said.

On April 9, 2018, Mr Makonda invited to his office for legal assistance women who were embroiled in disputes with their partners over the upkeep of children.

Since then, thousands of women and some men have flocked to Mr Makonda’s office, but the exercise has not gone down well with some ministers, who have publicly criticised the manner in which it is being conducted.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2018, the Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, criticised Mr Makonda’s campaign on “deserted children”.

Requesting the House to endorse his ministry’s budget for the 2018/19 financial year, Prof Kabudi said although the campaign was aimed at tackling a chronic social problem, it was in breach of family privacy and raised legal questions.

The minister advised that such campaigns should not be entertained in the future.