Dar and Lilongwe to hold meeting

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Malawi expect to hold a meeting that will bring together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss how to strengthen mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, which will be held early next year, participants will discuss ways of improving cooperation in trade, investment, transport, finance, tourism, security and defence, among other issues.

This in contained in a statement, which was released to the media yesterday by the Communications Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The ministry issued the statement to refute media reports indicating that Malawi had formally protested to the international community, including the UN over the Tanznia-Malawi border.

According to the report, the two countries will continue with the dialogue to resolve the conflict under a team led by retired Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, who is assisted by retired South African President Thabo Mbeki and retired Botswana President Festus Mogae. The government reaffirmed that the relationship between the two countries is still strong despite a long time lake border dispute.

“The reports are totally wrong. Relationship between the two countries is still strong and the people of the two countries, who live along the border have continued living peacefully,” reads part of the report.

Tanzania and Malawi have been involved in a border dispute on Lake Nyasa. Tanzania claims that the international border runs through the middle of the lake, while Malawi claims the entire surface of the lake that is not in Mozambique, including the waters next to the shoreline of Tanzania.

Both sides cite the Heligoland Treaty, 1890 between Great Britain and Germany concerning the border. What happened is that when the British colonial government, just after it captured Tanganyika from Germany, placed all of the waters of the lake under a single jurisdiction.

The dispute came about in 1967, when Tanzania officially protested to Malawi. However, nothing was settled.