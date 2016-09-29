By Elias Benjamin

Dar es Salaam. The Ilala magistrate court on Thursday September 29, 2016 slapped a 34 years old man with a 30 years jail sentence and fined him Sh5 million ($10,500) for defiling a six years old girl.

Nicholaus Edward, resident of Ukonga ward committed the crime in January 5, 2016 at the Nyantira area within Ilala district in Dar es Salaam region.

A victim’s witness, who happens to be the child’s grandfather, told the court that on January 5, 2016 he saw his granddaughter was crippling and he started questioning her.

She said Edward had gone to her house at noon, requested for drinking water and when he realized she was alone in the house he defiled her. The grandfather and other family members then reported the crime to the Stakishari police station where they were then given the PF3 form to allow them proceed to the hospital where it was confirmed that she had been defiled.