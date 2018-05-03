Dar marks World Press Freedom Day

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania joins other nations in the World to commemorate the 25th celebration of World Press Freedom Day today with press freedom being the main subject.

According to the 2018 World Press Freedom Index rankings released recently, the country sits 93rd out of 180 countries in the world having scored 30.65 points.

Suspension of private radio stations and newspapers have been pronounced as indicators of violation of press freedom in Tanzania.

Moreover, dissemination of information has been largely criminalized following formation of various laws.