Dar must tap experience from regional courts

Arusha. Has Tanzania benefitted from the presence of regional courts in the country? If not, it’s time the local judiciary fully tapped experience from them.

This is the advice of the outgoing judge at the African Court of Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) Lady Justice Solomy Bossa who left to join the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The kind of rulings from these courts must surely be beneficial to Tanzanian judicial systems", she said during her farewell party on Saturday.

She said the presence of the Arusha-based African Court, a judicial organ of the African Union (AU), in Tanzania has not been a mere coincidence.

"Most of the cases filed are from Tanzania. The Court has been good", said Lady Justice Bossa, a Ugandan national, who prior to joining AfCHPR worked at the UN Tribunal on Rwanda.

Statistics released last month indicate that 70 per cent of about 120 applications filed before the African Court since it became operational were from Tanzania.

Tanzania is also host to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and ICTR successor,the UN Mechanism to International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), both based in Arusha.

"The legal reasoning from the African Court and the UN tribunals should be a boon to Tanzania's judicial systems given exposure of its legal fraternity to them", she said.

Lady Justice Bossa, however, regretted that the African Court and the ICC were still shunned by many African leaders in equal measure.

"African are scared of these courts. We have to demystify these concepts", she stressed.

She cited misgivings about the ICC, saying some leaders in Africa were not only scared by its criminal justice but by all aspects of human rights.

"Crimes tried at ICC are the aggravated forms of human rights", she said.

She added that despite hardline stance on the Hague-based court by President Yoweri Museveni, she was nominated to serve as a judge at ICC there by the Uganda government.

Before joining the African Court in 2014 for a six year term, Lady Justice Bossa served as a judge with the High Court of Uganda for 16 years from 1997 to 2013.

She also served in the same capacity at the EACJ for five years and at the UN Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) for nearly 10 years.