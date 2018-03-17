Dar plans to establish 200 new industries

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda on Saturday, March 17 revealed that the region plans to construct 200 industries to support the fifth phase industrialization drive.

He made the remarks, when he was addressing participants during the launch of tourism campaign organized by Dar es Salaam city council, held here on Saturday 17.

The televised event was graced by the Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jaffo.

“At least 200 new industries will be built in Dar es Salaam. We have already enter contracts with investors, who will establish the industries,” said Makonda.

He added “We are also determined to construct a one stop center, where all investment related issues between the government and investors will be negotiated and addressed,” said Mr Makonda.