Dar police nab fake freemason

By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested, Mr Rajabu Mohamed for allegedly harassing women and taking them captives.

Mohamed, who is popularly known as Rajeshi, is also alleged to be notorious for robbing women of their properties, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa said on Monday, February 26.

“We arrested him at Kinondoni. He stands accused of pestering women,” Mr Mambosasa said.

Mr Mambosasa said after robbing the victims, Mr Rajabu (25) would then threaten them with various threats including threatening them that was a freemason and that he has what it takes to end one’s life within seconds by sucking their blood or cutting their body parts.

“Through such threats, women have been forced to disclose passwords for their mobile money wallets and Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) through which he managed to steal millions of shillings from them,” said Mr Mambosasa.

He said the suspect was also being accused of raping and sodomizing women before abandoning them in nasty locations.

“We received three cases about him. So far, he has admitted to some claims though he said he was no longer taking part in such incidences. We will investigate and identify some of his colleagues,” he said.