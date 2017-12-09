Dar residents warned of heavy rain

By Prosper Kaijage @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has issued a weather warning saying Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mtwara, Tanga, Coast regions and Unguja and Pemba islands are expected to experience short heavy rain. The warning was made in a TMA weather forecast statement released on Friday, December 8. The agency, which serves under ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, says there will be cloudy conditions, thundershowers in some areas and sunny intervals in some central and Lake Zone regions such as Tabora, Kigoma, Shinyanga, Rukwa, Mara, Mwanza, Simiyu, Geita Kagera and Katavi.

There will also be cloudy conditions, thundershowers in few areas and sunny intervals in southern highlands regions of Mbeya, Njombe na Songwe.

“Morogoro and Iringa regions will have partly cloudy conditions thundershowers in few areas and sunny periods,” reads part of the TMA statement.

The northern regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara are expected to have partly cloudy conditions, scattered showers in few areas and sunny periods.

Partly cloudy conditions and sunny periods are also expected in Dodoma and Singida regions.

The wind is expected to flow at 20km/hr from north-east for the northern coast and south-east for the southern coast.