Dar’s Lumumba, Mkunguni streets to serve as markets

By Hellen Nachilongo @ThecitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Ilala Municipal Council has allocated five areas for hawkers to conduct their businesses before the operation to evict them from the streets of Karikaoo and Gerezani starts.

Ilala District Commissioner Sophia Mjema yesterday led a team of municipal officials in an inspection tour of Kariako and Gerezani where the hawkers, commonly known as ‘Machinga,’ are found.

They also toured Kivule Centre and Kivule Kerezange, which are among the areas where the petty traders will have to move to.

Other designated areas include Kigogo Freshi, Tabata Muslim and Kinyerezi.

Briefing reporters during the tour, Ms Mjema said hawkers who would not wish to shift to the designated areas, will have to wait for a gulio (an open air weekly market) to run their wares. The gulio, which starts on November 11, would be there from Fridays to Sundays at Lumumba and Mkunguni streets.

At least 5,000 petty traders are expected to occupy the 1-kilometre long, 14-metre wide Lumumba street, while 1,800 hawkers are expected to run their businesses at the 600-metre long and eight metre wide Mkunguni Street. The hawkers would be registered and would be required to trade their wares on tables not on the ground.

As far as the designated market areas are concerned the hawkers would first shift to Kigogo Fresh and Kivule Kerezange because of the availability of market infrastructure. The rest would shift to other designated areas upon completion of constructing the market infrastructures.

“These areas are not enough to accommodate all hawkers in Ilala municipality’s streets. We would consult with other Dar es Salaam municipalities to ensure that they designate areas for hawkers who ply their trades in Ilala but reside elsewhere,” Ms Mjema noted.

Rashid Musa, 23, a ‘Machinga’ at Kariako, applauded the move, saying it was a good strategy.

He, however, cautioned that if the Municipal does not allocate areas that are good for business, they will not accept to vacate and, instead, they will continue doing business in Kariako, because it is where they earn their income which sustains them.

“We are ready to move anywhere the government want us to go but the place must be convenient for consumers and vendors as well,” he said.

As far as transport logistics are concerned, the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) Acting Officer In charge Beatrice Chao said some new bus routes have been created; from Ubungo to Kivule, Kariakoo to Kivule and Banana to Kivule, to enable both hawkers and customers reach the area easily.