Dar school gets new office block

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Gou Haodong handed over an office block to Mbuyuni Primary School on Tuesday.

Three Chinese companies contributed Sh23 million to construct of an office building that will accommodate more than 30 teachers.

Global Leader Enterprises (T) Limited contributed Sh15 million, Benny-Belly Construction Limited contributed Sh5 million and Beijing Construction and Engineering Group gave Sh3 million.

The school that was established in 1974 did not have a staffroom and teachers were forced to use one of the classrooms as an office.

Global Leader Enterprises (T) Limited marketing manager Andrew Sun said the donation complements the teachers’ self-initiative to improve the school environment.