Dar es Salaam. Six out of the ten worst performing secondary schools in the 2016 Form Four national examinations are located in Dar es Salaam.

The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) released the results on Tuesday revealing that Kitonga, Nyeburu, Mbopo, Mbondole, Somangila and Kidete secondary schools all found in Dar es Salaam are among the ten schools with the worst results.