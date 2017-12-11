Dar tops, but other regions closing gap

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

While Dar es Salaam remains the biggest contributor to Tanzania’s economic output (GDP), other regions are steadily closing the gap, latest figures show.

Dar es Salaam’s share of national GDP fell slightly to 17 per cent last year from 17.2 per cent in 2015, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In monetary terms, this is equivalent to Sh17.6 trillion last year from Sh15.6 trillion in 2015.

While Dar es Salaam dipped last year, Mwanza, Mtwara, Lindi and Rukwa registered the highest growth rates, according to NBS’ National Account for Tanzania Mainland report.

Tanzania’s GDP grew from Sh90.863 trillion during the 2015 calendar year to Sh103.64 trillion last year.

Although NBS says the 2016 figures are still provisional, they are not very different from what the government quotes in several statements.

Delivering a speech on the state of the national economy in Parliament in June, Finance and Planning minister Phillip Mpango said GDP in 2016 was Sh103.7 trillion.

While Dar es Salaam’s economy grew by 12.8 per cent last year, Mwanza’s expanded by an impressive 18.9 per cent to raise the region’s contribution to national GDP from Sh8.4 trillion to Sh10.05 trillion.

Other regions that saw their contribution to GDP grow last year include Dodoma (2.92 per cent last year from 2.90 per cent in 2015), Tanga (4.67 per cent from 4.66 per cent)and Lindi (1.96 per cent from 1.86 per cent).

Also on the list of good performers were Mtwara (2.70 per cent from 2.60 per cent), Singida (1.85 per cent from 1.80 per cent), Rukwa (3.60 per cent from 3.50 per cent), Shinyanga (5.94 per cent from 5.93 per cent), Kagera (3.95 per cent from 3.94 per cent) and Manyara (3.34 per cent from 3.33 per cent).

Regions whose contribution to national GDP fell last year include Coast (from 1.81 per cent in 2015 to 1.80 per cent last year), Morogoro (4.90 per cent to 4.80 per cent) and Kilimanjaro (4.54 per cent to 4.44 per cent).

The contribution of Mara, Kigoma, Tabora, Ruvuma, Arusha and Iringa remained unchanged despite the regions registering notable growth in monetary terms.

Per capita income in Dar es Salaam increased to Sh3.22 million last year from Sh3.02 million in 2015.

Second on the list is Mbeya on Sh3 million, followed by Kilimanjaro (Sh2.6 million) followed by Iringa (Sh2.9 million).