Friday, March 16, 2018

Dar water services set to improve

  Dawasco CEO Cyprian Luhemeja 

  Dawasco CEO Cyprian Luhemeja  

In Summary

  • Dawasco CEO Cyprian Luhemeja also revealed on Friday, March 16, that in the next financial year, the corporation will set aside Sh159 billion whereby Sh64 billion, which is equal to 40 per cent will be spent on improving sewage services.
Advertisement
By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Water and Supply Corporation (Dawasco) has set aside Sh62 billion for improvement of water services in Tabata, Kisarawe, Temeke and Kigamboni.

Dawasco CEO Cyprian Luhemeja also revealed on Friday, March 16, that in the next financial year, the corporation will set aside Sh159 billion whereby Sh64 billion, which is equal to 40 per cent will be spent on improving sewage services.

He said currently the production of water is 540 million cubic metres while the demand stands at 720 cubic metres in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

"Our target is to make 95 per cent of the population in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions access clean water by 2020,” he said.

Mr Luhemeja revealed this during a ceremony to launch the Water Week. The commemoration will end on March 22.


advertisement

In The Headlines

UK seeks support from Tanzania, other countries in confronting Russia

The United Kingdom High Commission in Tanzania is rallying the support of Tanzania and other

Police arrest three Tanzanian suspected drug traffickers

Three Tanzanian businessmen have been arrested by a multiagency security team for smuggling

  • News
    EAC oaths bill deferred over penalties  
  • News
    Mbowe arrives at Central Police Station as directed by police  
  • News
    KPMG launches whistleblowing hotline  