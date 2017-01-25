Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Death toll rises in Malaysia boat tragedy

 

In Summary

Ten bodies were recovered on Monday, four on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency spokesman told AFP.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | AFP |.The confirmed death toll rose to 16 on Wednesday after a boat overloaded with illegal Indonesian immigrants sank off Malaysia, and more than 20 are still believed missing.

Ten bodies were recovered on Monday, four on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency spokesman told AFP.

Some of the bodies were washed ashore on a beach near the southeastern town of Mersing while others were recovered from the sea.

The boat was believed to be carrying about 40 Indonesian illegal immigrants when it capsized in rough seas off Mersing.

A sea search was briefly suspended Tuesday due to bad weather but has since resumed, said the spokesman.

Two passengers were rescued and taken to hospital on Monday. Authorities are still searching the shoreline for any more survivors.

The 27-foot (nine metre) boat, designed for only 15 people, was travelling from Indonesia's Batam Island to Malaysia.

Indonesian illegal migrants often make the perilous journey in small rickety boats to Malaysia in search of work, mainly in construction and agriculture.

Last November a speedboat believed to be carrying illegal Indonesian migrant workers returning from Malaysia sank near Batam. More than 40 people were missing.


In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Pope axes Knights chief in condoms row

Pope Francis has ended a bitter dispute with the Knights of Malta by demanding and obtaining the

2  hours ago

Trump poised to move on Mexican border wall

Donald Trump will take a first step toward enacting his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican

  • International
    Americans distrustful after hacking epidemic: survey  
  • News
    Stage set for battle over Feza Schools  
  • News
    Take over of failed factories ‘too slow’  
  • News
    Route changes to allow for launch of the BRT  