Delayed tax refund features prominently in State House meeting

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Delayed 15 per cent tax rebate to businesspeople by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) featured prominently in a meeting chaired by President John Magufuli at the State House here.

Although businesses are required to be refunded the tax on cargo importation, that has been dragging.

Other challenges were also raised during the National Business Council meeting on Monday, March 19.

Most owners of soft drinks factories said TRA was yet to refund billions of shillings after importing sugar for use in their industries.

They also spoke about bureaucracy in clearing cargo at Dares Salaam Port.

Some farmers and tourist operators complained against numerous charges, saying the hinder their performance.

“Although tourism is doing well despite the introduction of VAT, the industry is overburdened by 39 taxes. It could have done better had it not been overtaxed,” said a tourist stakeholder from Arusha.