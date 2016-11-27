Delhi to scrap business visa fees for Dar

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.natoionmedia.com

Tanga. India has said it will scrap business visa fees for Tanzania next year.

The Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Sandeep Arya, told an event to promote business opportunities yesterday that the fee removal is aimed at enhancing trade between the two countries.

Currently, student visa costs for students are Sh165,000, medical visa Sh175,000, tourist visa between Sh90,000 and Sh140,000 depending on the duration of stay and transit visa Sh50,000. Mr Ariya reminded about 100 businessmen and women that India was the fourth largest investor in Tanzania with 387 projects worth millions of US dollars being executed since 1990.

He added that executives from 40 Indian companies would visit Tanzania next month to explore business opportunities as a follow-up of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Tanzania in July this year where five bilateral agreements were signed. Mr Arya also said Tanzania was a top trading partner with India as its exports to India reached $1 billion in 2015.

“Tanzanian exports to India are higher than exports from other countries in the region,” he said. Top Tanzanian exports are cashews followed by gold and pulses among others.

The envoy pointed out that the meetings being organized by the High Commission in various cities in Tanzania were meant to increase awareness on Indian products and enhancing trade between the two countries. He said that Indian army recently completed a study aimed at preparing a navigational chart for ships anchoring at the Tanga Port.

“Two serious cement companies would also like to invest in Tanga and when the railway is revived there are companies that are ready to invest in the sector,” he said.

However, he said Tanga, being a largely agricultural region, could do well to increase farming of pulses which he said have a high demand in India just as Manyara Region is doing. He promised to make a strong India’s presence at next year’s Tanga International Trade Fair.

The chairman of the Tanga chapter of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Mr Deogratius Ruhinda, said there were plenty of investment opportunities in the hospitality, education, energy and communication sectors among others, where Indians could jointly invest with locals. Mr Ruhinda revealed that the chamber would, early next year, open a Tanga Investors One Stop Centre at the TCCIA offices, to give assistance to investors who wanted to establish their activities in the region to have easy access to information and speed up investment process.

He also said that the 1,444km oil pipeline to be built from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga would also open up many investment opportunities.

He mentioned them as logistics, cement production, construction materials, reinforcement steel manufacturing, light iron/steel products, civil construction services, mechanical construction services, road construction and waste management .

“It’s now or never,” he said urging Tanga’s business community to take the opportunities.