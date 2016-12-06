Deliver or lose credibility, Lowassa warns councillors

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa yesterday challenged Chadema councillors to pull up their socks and deliver to the expectations of Dar es Salaam residents.

According to Mr Lowassa, who vied for presidency last year on the Chadema ticket and supported by three other opposition parties under Ukawa coalition, said Chadema councillors should ensure that Dar es Salaam residents do not wish for CCM to return to the helm of the City Council.

“It’s already a year since we assumed power in the city, we should ask ourselves what have we done and what is not happening and how we can fix it,” he said, adding, “there are a number of challenges that we need to analyse and come up with solutions. There are hot issues including allocation of parking lots and fees charged, and more importantly awarding of city tenders. Are they being awarded to the right people using the right channels?”

Mr Lowassa said that as he was officiating a two-day capacity building seminar for party’s city councillors and MPs which was jointly organised by Chadema and their German allies Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

“The day that the Dar es Salaam residents will say that they wish that CCM was running the council will be our end, we should not let that happen by all means,” stressed Lowassa.