Demolition of Tanesco Hqs to gobble up Sh700 million

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizen azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Demolition of the headquarters premises of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) to pave the way for the construction of the Ubungo Interchange project is expected to cost a whopping Sh700 million!

The amount is seems to be huge. But, this is largely because of the need to use modern tools and equipment during the demolition processes, which must be precise.

The premises to be demolished include the head office building reception office, a workshop hub and a fence.

According to the Tanesco executive director for investment, Mr Khalid James, "there has been delay in carrying out the demolition processes, as there is a real need to extra careful, because some parts of the headquarters building are not affected" by the demolition order, he said.

Speaking on the matter this Monday, Mr James said "we are destroying only some of the property, and are required to protect other properties which are not covered by the demolition order," he explained.

In any case, the permanent secretary at the ministry of works, transport and communications, Mr Joseph Nyamhanga, has directed that the demolition must be completed by February 1st this year!

"I want the demolition processes to be completed by 1st February, so that construction of the Ubungo Interchange project kicks off as soon as possible," he said – adding that construction of the Interchange is scheduled to start before the end of February.