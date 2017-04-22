By By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dentists expound importance of dental care

Dar es Salaam. Dental experts have urged the public to develop a culture of frequent visiting dental health facilities hospitals in order to avoid teeth decay and other dental problems.

They said recently at the workshop to propose amendments to dental schools’ curriculum in Tanzania organised by Agenda for Environment and Responsible Development (Agenda) that wananachi should at least go for medical checkups twice or even once a year.

Currently, majority of Tanzanians do not harbor the habit of going for health checkup.

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) head of restorative dentistory school of dentistry, Ms Lorna Corneriro, said that most of the time people go to seek medical held when their teeth are in bad condition.

“Patients seek medical treatment when the entire part of the tooth has cavities thus making it difficult for experts to treat patients accordingly,” she said.

According to her, this was because most of people were not very much informed on the importance of maintaining or brushing their teeth more than once a day. She urged people to brush their teeth twice a day to prevent tooth decay.

Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children officer at dental department, Dr Msafiri Kabulwa, said poverty was among other challenges that lead wananchi to seek dental advice at a late stage.

Mr Kabulwa also cited high cost of dental treatment and limited dental experts’ as also being contributors to wananchi failure to seek dental treatment at earl stage.