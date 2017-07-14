Dialo remains optmistic over resolving tax saga with TRA

By Peter Saramba and Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sahara Media Group Ltd (SMGL), Dr Anthon Diallo, has urged Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials to refrain from irrational behavior when serving taxpayers. Speaking on the phone from Ukerewe District where the Tanzania Mainland’s CCM Deputy Secretary General, Rodrick Mpogolo, was visiting, Dr Diallo said the TRA and taxpayers were partners, thus they ought to cooperate to ensure a positive end for both parties.

Dr Diallo, who is the CCM Chairman of Mwanza Region, said that the taxman was supposed to be collaborative and solve challenges via discussion with its stakeholders and not otherwise.



The former MP and cabinet minister was speaking following the TRA’s decision to shut SMGL, which owns Radio Free Africa (RFA), Kiss FM and Star TV yesterday owing to unpaid tax amounting to Sh4.5 billion.

Dr Diallo admitted that a document of claims showed that his company was supposed to pay over Sh4.5 billion, but stressed that discussions were still going on with the taxman. “There is VAT cash we collected from our customers and handed over to TRA. It is supposed to be given back to us, but we have so far received nothing. There is also an interest of 30 per cent due to delays, which we also request to be removed,” he said. (Peter Saramba and Jesse Mikofu)