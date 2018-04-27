Friday, April 27, 2018

Diamond, Nandy in Dodoma for Arts Ministry budget preview

 

In Summary

Diamond is part of a contingent of parliamentary guests of Arts & Culture Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

Advertisement
By DeogratiusKamagi @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Bongo flavor megastar Diamond Platnumz is in Dodoma for the presentation of the 2018/19 budget by the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture & Sports.

Diamond is part of a contingent of parliamentary guests of Arts & Culture Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

Other Arts Ministry guests in Parliament today include rising songstress Nandy, renowned poet and theatre performer Mrisho Mpoto and Civic United Front (CUF) national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

Dr Mwakyembe is due to share his ministry’s spending plan for the upcoming financial year later today (April 27).

advertisement

In The Headlines

Musoma clothes maker to start production soon, govt assures Parliament

Efforts are being made to ensure the Musoma Textile Mills Tanzania Limited (Mutex) resumes

1  hour ago

2 killed, 14 survive as overloaded boat sinks in Lake Victoria

Two individuals died when the overloaded boat they were in was sunk by a storm in Lake Victoria

  • Entertainment
    Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault  
  • News
    TPDC ‘to engage Swala’  
  • News
    Violence against children rises, LHRC report shows  