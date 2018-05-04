Digital revolution key to media relevance in TZ, expert says

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dubai. Tanzania’s media industry must embrace the ongoing digital change in their operations if they are to remain relevant to their audiences going forward, an expert has said.

Speaking during the 5th edition of the Digital Dialogue yesterday, the chief executive officer of UK’s Wonderwood Studios, Mr David Abraham, said experience from developed countries had shown that the digital wave was becoming stronger everyday.

“It is good for the media industry in Tanzania and the rest of the developing world to prepare for it,” he said.

Media practitioners, he said, should start packaging their content and disseminating the same via digital applications as markets start opening up. A well-orchestrated system that combines the digital outlets to traditional media channels, said Mr Abraham, will see Tanzania’s media industry adopting the wave unscathed.

At a time when monetisation of digital content remains a challenge in Tanzania, Mr Abraham is of the view that things will soon change, banking his assumptions on what is happening in the UK.