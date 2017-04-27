Thursday, April 27, 2017

Digital technology to sensitize good governance

In Summary

The project titled "Enabling Improved Governance and Accountability in Tanzania through Digital Technology" seeks to empower communities, through digital tools, to participate in addressing issues that were most relevant to development in their communities.

Advertisement
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Digital technology to sensitize good governance

Dar es Salaam.  Oxfam Tanzania on Thursday launched a four-year project aiming at sensitising good governance and accountability in Tanzania through digitization.

The project titled "Enabling Improved Governance and Accountability in Tanzania through Digital Technology" seeks to empower communities, through digital tools, to participate in addressing issues that were most relevant to development in their communities.

The project is funded by Belgium government.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of the project, Oxfam Tanzania Country Director, Mr Francis Odokorach, said that innovative use of digital technology will be employed to link community driven engagement to the broader national policy development and implementation. 

"Oxfam believes that digital, information and communications technology are an enabler of solutions to development and human rights challenges if implemented in the right conditions," he noted.

The project is expected to be implemented in four regions namely Kigoma, Shinyanga, Arusha and Mtwara.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Sh12 billion disbursed for a dry port project in Kigoma

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) is to build an extensive dry port at Katosho, Kigoma termed as

PM issues ultimatum to Kyela councillors

 Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday issued a two-day ultimatum to Kyela councillors in

  • News
    Accountant cum self-made innovator  
  • News
    TBC reporters ejection saga now under probe  
  • News
    EAC team on the ground to monitor crunch elections  
  • News
    Raila uses friendship with JPM to woo voters  