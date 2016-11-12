Disparity between data and situation on the ground

By Kelvin Matandiko @TheCitizenTz newds@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government under Big Results Now (BRN) initiative made supply of safe and clean water as one of its top priorities, but the goal is yet to be attained country wide.

A research conducted by Twaweza last year establishes that only 41 per cent of people residing in rural areas access to water from improved sources compared to 69 per cent in urban areas.

The research indicates further that 35 per cent of Tanzanians depend on shallow wells for water while 18 per cent source water from swamps and 47 per cent of rural dwellers travel long distances to get water.

Currently, there are a number of water projects, especially in rural areas being implemented in collaboration with the government, development partners and the private sector.

The Drilling and Dam Construction Agency (DDCA), has for many years, engaged in the drilling of dams and construction of wells. Dams construction manager at DDCA Hamis Matungulu says since the compny’s establishment in 1997 DDCA it has dug 37 deep wells in Shinyanga, Tabora, Mtwara, Coast, Lindi, Manyara, Arusha, Mwanza, Mara, Tanga, Morogoro, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Ruvuma and Dar es Salaam regions.

“This year, we have also dug other dams at Kwamalingwa Village in Kilindi District, Tanga Region. This dam can serve 60,000 livestock and all the 55,000 residents of the village. We have inaugurated another dam at Matwiga Village in Chunya District, Mbeya Region which has a capacity of 680,000 cubic metres while the water requirements at the village stands at 480,000 cubic metres annually,” he said. Mr Matungulu says last month, two dams; Tulila and Avivu were inaugurated in Songea Rural District, Ruvuma Region.

The Avivu Dam has a capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres of water and it has started operating He said it will be used to irrigate a 750 hectare coffee owned by investors and supply water to more than 1,500 residents of Lipokera and Liganga villages.

He says the dams can be used for generating electricity like the one at Tulia Village in Songea Rural District.

“The dam produces 7.5 megawatts of power. This is more than the 4.5 megawatts needed for all the villages in the district,” he said.

He says many people think DDCA is a government entity. The Authority is an autonomous body and the government is one of its major clients. Individuals, companies and institutions are free to seek services from the Authority.

Tabling the Water and Irrigation ministry budget for 2016/17 in Parliament last June, the minister, Mr Gerson Lwenge, said a special programme has been established under BRN to supply more villages with water.

The minister informed Parliament that a number of people accessing clean and safe water in rural areas had increased from 15.2 million, an equivalent to 40 per cent of rural dwellers to 21.9 million equivalent to 72 per cent between July 2015 and March 2016.

“The ministry aims to complete projects which are in progress and rehabilitate ventures which have stopped working as initiate new projects. The projects are being carried out in collaboration with development partners, local governments, wananchi and the private sector,” said Mr Lwenge.

However some people wonder who has benefited from the said projects as the situation on the ground is quite the opposite.

Mr Matungulu argued that the data the minister was quoting indicates the national average.

“The situation is not uniform across the country. You may find one area with acute water shortages whereby only 20 per cent access clean water while the situation is so much better in others where 70 per cent of residents access clean and safe water,” he elaborated.

According to Mr Matungulu, water availability varies in many places in the country. He says there are places where the problem is more pronounced than in others.

“Districts with chronic water shortages include Kiteto, Manyara, Monduli and several areas in central zone. Other problematic areas are Handeni, Kilindi, Same, Mwanga, Newala, Tandahimba and Chunya Districts. In some of these areas you may find that only 20 per cent of its people have reliable sources of water,” he said.

Some critics argue that the data does not reflect the actual situation on the ground. A resident of Katumba Ward in Mlele District, Rukwa Region, Mr Mwinyi Ashel says one year after the General Election the water situation has not improved.

He says residents from six villages in the ward depend on water from the Kaminula water spring which is located a distance from the villages.

“We are still suffering despite the promises made by politicians during last year’s campaigns,” he lamented.

The Chadema candidate who did not garner the Kalenga parliamentary seat last year, Dr Musa Mudede, says politicians from the ruling party CCM promised to supply water but the situation is only getting worse.

“Women in Kalenga constituency walk up to eight kilometres in search of water,” he says.