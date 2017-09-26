Tuesday, September 26, 2017

District health workers yet to be paid for five months

 

  • DDH Secretary Chrisian Konsuli said recently that the health workers had not received their salaries after verification of academic certificates for civil servants.
By By Geofrey Kimani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

A total of 12 nurses and midwives at Bunda District Designated Hospital (DDH) have not received their salaries for the past five months.

He noted that no information was sent to the hospital to show whether the pending salaries for the health workers were due to lack of academic qualifications or not.

“The health workers are facing a financial crisis to maintain themselves and their families,” he said.

He, however, noted that 61 health workers at the hospital were receiving their salaries after verification of academic certificates.

President John Magufuli in April this year directed immediate dismissal of 9,900 civil servants after it was discovered that they did not have academic certificates or possessed forged academic credentials.

Mara Member of Parliament Agnes Marwa (Special Seats-CCM)said her office would contact the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children about the health workers’ salaries to find out what was the problem.

She called upon the affected nurses and midwives to remain calm as their issue was being followed up. She, however, blamed the responsible authorities in the district for failing to solve the workers’ problem.

