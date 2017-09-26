District health workers yet to be paid for five months

By By Geofrey Kimani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

A total of 12 nurses and midwives at Bunda District Designated Hospital (DDH) have not received their salaries for the past five months.

DDH Secretary Chrisian Konsuli said recently that the health workers had not received their salaries after verification of academic certificates for civil servants.

He noted that no information was sent to the hospital to show whether the pending salaries for the health workers were due to lack of academic qualifications or not.

“The health workers are facing a financial crisis to maintain themselves and their families,” he said.

He, however, noted that 61 health workers at the hospital were receiving their salaries after verification of academic certificates.

President John Magufuli in April this year directed immediate dismissal of 9,900 civil servants after it was discovered that they did not have academic certificates or possessed forged academic credentials.

Mara Member of Parliament Agnes Marwa (Special Seats-CCM)said her office would contact the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children about the health workers’ salaries to find out what was the problem.